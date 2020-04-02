Lubbock area banks raise $343,000 for South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Area United Way. In an unprecedented act of generosity, leaders from 20 Lubbock banks have come together to contribute $343,000 to the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund.

“We knew from the beginning, the collective vision of the bank leaders was to show Lubbock and the entire South Plains area that Lubbock has a strong, vibrant banking community that cares deeply for the people and businesses they serve,” Glenn Cochran, CEO of Lubbock Area United Way, said.

The South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund was created in partnership by the Community Foundation of West Texas and Lubbock Area United Way to rapidly deploy resources to community-based organizations tackling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak in the region.

Early contribution numbers from the banking community were reported last week, and since that time additional Lubbock banks have come forward with commitments to support the cause.

“In a time when it’s rare for the public to see any sort of unity at the national level, we have a unique opportunity to show our community that we are better and stronger than that,” Steve Warren, President of the Community Foundation of West Texas, said. “Our local banks have shown us that it is possible to work together for the common good of our citizens. We truly are all in this together, and we are grateful for the leadership the banking community has shown.”

Complete List of Contributing Banks:

AIM Bank

American Bank of Commerce

American Momentum Bank

Centennial Bank

City Bank

FirstBank & Trust

FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A.

First State Bank of Shallowater

First United Bank

Happy State Bank

Lone Star State Bank of West Texas

Lubbock National Bank

Peoples Bank

PlainsCapital Bank

Prosperity Bank

Southwest Bank

Vista Bank

Wellington State Bank

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Western Bank

How Individuals Can Donate to the South Plains COVID-19 Relief Fund:

Click here to apply or donate.

Donations will be accepted at the register at any Market Street, United Supermarkets, or Amigos locations in Lubbock, Levelland, Post, Plainview, and Slaton from March 28 through April 10.

Checks should be made payable to The Community Foundation of West Texas with COVID-19 Response Fund on the memo line. Mail to 6102 82nd Street, 8b, Lubbock, Texas 79424.

Gifts to the Response Fund will help South Plains communities respond to both the immediate needs and to the long term needs that will arise from this crisis.

