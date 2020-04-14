Lubbock area colleges and universities to receive $37M for coronavirus response, Sen. Cornyn says

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn:

WASHINGTON – Several schools in the Lubbock area will receive a total of $36,846,853 in federal grants to respond to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced.  The grant funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act, which Sen. Cornyn supported in the Senate last month.  At least fifty percent of each grant must go towards providing students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus, and the CARES Act allows each institution discretion in how to award this assistance to its students.

“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,” saidSen. Cornyn.  “In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education – even if that means taking classes online.”

In total, Texas institutions of higher education were awarded more than $1 billion of the $14 billion available.

SchoolTotal AidStudent Aid Portion
Lubbock Christian University$1,422,450$711,225
Texas Tech University$25,515,252$12,757,626
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center$2,217,206$1,108,603
South Plains College$5,182,219$2,591,110
Wayland Baptist University$2,509,726$1,254,863

Sen. Cornyn’s website has additional resources for Texans during the coronavirus outbreak here.

(This a press release from the office of Sen. John Cornyn.)

