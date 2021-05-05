Lubbock area first responders to be honored at 18th Annual Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Prosperity Bank:

Prosperity Bank and The Rotary Club of Metropolitan Lubbock will co-host the 18th Annual Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Prosperity Bank Conference Center, 1501 Ave. Q.



This ceremony serves as an opportunity to pay tribute and express gratitude to the first responders who bravely serve the Lubbock community. State representative Dustin Burrows will be the keynote speaker.



Award honorees are selected by their peers. Recipients include:

Captain Brian Stephens and Firefighter Michael Davis, Lubbock Fire Rescue

Officer Sean Dickson, Lubbock Police Department

Logistics Chief Brent Fox, Lubbock EMS

Special Agent Benjamin Wolf, Texas Department of Public Safety

Sergeant Deon Clements, Lubbock County Sherriff’s Office

The Unsung Heroes Award began after the tragic events that happened on September 11, 2001. This event is open to the public.



(Information from Prosperity Bank)