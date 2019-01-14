Lubbock-area game wardens seek information concerning mule deer killings

(Photo provided by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department)

Lubbock game wardens are looking for anyone that has information regarding three dead deer that were dumped in southwestern Lubbock County, near the Hockley County line.

On Saturday evening, January 12th, local wardens received a call stating that several deer had been dumped on a road and were possibly poached (hunted/killed illegally).

The location was a county road intersection approximately one mile south of FM 1585 and Highway 62/82.

Once on scene, the wardens observed three dead mule deer, including two does and one yearling buck. The deer appeared to have been shot, and no meat was taken indicating a possible waste of game violation.

Evidence was taken on scene, but if any individual has information relating to this case, please contact a Lubbock County game warden or report anonymously at the Operation Game Thief hotline 800-792-GAME.

