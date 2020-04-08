Lubbock-area health centers to receive $4 million in COVID-19 relief funding

LUBBOCK, Texas — Several health centers in the Lubbock area will receive a total of $4,026,605 in federal grants to help fight the spread of COVID-19, according to a release by U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

“I applaud local leaders for their efforts to secure these grants,” Cornyn said, “and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for continuing to make health centers in the Lubbock area a high priority.”

According to the release, four health centers will receive funding:

Regence Health Network – $1,167,110

Community Health Center of Lubbock – $1,273,610

South Plains Rural Health Services – $811,895

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center – $773,990

Read the full release from John Cornyn below:

