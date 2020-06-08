Lubbock area leaders release joint statement regarding COVID-19 nursing home testing

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish releases a joint statement regarding COVID-19 testing local nursing homes.

You can read their full statement below:

COVID-19 has created hardship for many residents of Lubbock and Lubbock County. We grieve with friends and neighbors who have lost loved ones. We empathize and feel the frustration of those who cannot visit a parent or loved one who is in a local nursing home or assisted living facility. We also empathize with the residents of our nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and the sorrow they are experiencing in feeling trapped and alone.

Governor Abbott has required testing of all nursing home residents. Testing has begun locally and will be completed by June 11th. Currently there is no directive from the Governor’s office to test assisted living facilities or group homes.

Governor Abbott has made funding available for nursing homes to utilize technology, such as Zoom and GoToMeeting, that will allow families to virtually visit with one another. We know nothing can replace the face to face visit, a simple hug, and holding their hand, but the safety of our most vulnerable population is the reason for these restrictions. Please know the City and County of Lubbock are carefully following the Governor’s Orders and are not overstepping local authority.

Since the implementation of State restrictions, Judge Parrish and his wife have not been able to visit their mother and mother-in-law, who are nursing home residents. This is a difficult time, but Curtis and Brenda know it is necessary. Protecting the safety of our elderly and vulnerable populations must continue to be a priority.

Lubbock and the communities within Lubbock County have effectively worked to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Balancing lives and livelihoods is paramount. As more businesses open up and as our economy recovers, we encourage all citizens to continue to be safe, be well, be kind, and to stay the course.

Please reach out to our offices whenever we can be helpful.

Mayor Pope and Judge Parrish

