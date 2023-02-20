LUBBOCK, Texas — Several Lubbock-area men were arrested in a massive North Texas child pornography investigation, according to a press release from the Plano Police Department.

Police said the operation ran from January 16 to February 10. According to Plano Police, 28 children were rescued and 59 people were arrested.

Arrests from the Lubbock and South Plains area included the following:

Jesse Giesbrecht, Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography

Justin Jones, possession of child pornography

Shemar Green, Possession of Child Pornography and Transportation of Child Pornography

Cassidy Lush, Distribution of Child Pornography

David Espinoza, Possession of Child Pornography

Anthony Garza, Misdemeanor Charge

(Plano Police Department)

“The people charged as a result of this operation preyed upon some of our most vulnerable, our children,” said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia in a statement. “We will never stop working to identify, locate and apprehend these predators to make our community safer for our children.”

More than 30 law enforcement agencies were involved in the operation.