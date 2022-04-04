LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock ISD confirmed a bus driver for Durham Transportation was suspended pending investigation after a parent reported a driver made sexual advances and comments to students on a Lubbock High School Navy ROTC trip to Fiesta, Texas in San Antonio over the weekend. Durham, the company that employed the driver, also confirmed the suspension.

The parent told LISD police that her son took another bus home, and the bus driver drove home alone.

She said she tried to contact Durham Transportation but was unable to get a response. The woman spoke with Lubbock ISD police who said officers were aware of the situation. LISD police then contacted the Durham Transportation Director who said the driver was suspended pending an investigation.