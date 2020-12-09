Lubbock-area school districts to require failing virtual students to return to campus

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Education Agency has given local school districts the authority to require virtual/remote learning students to return to in-person instruction if they are failing at least one course.

Lubbock ISD and Frenship ISD plan to enforce the policy beginning in January when students return to instruction after the inter break.

“If a student is not progressing well virtually or have unacceptable attendance, which could possibly possibly mean five unexcused days, then they will have to be back on campus,” said Doyle Vogler, Associate Superintendent for Lubbock ISD.

Vogler said of the estimated 6,000 Lubbock ISD students that are participating in remote learning, more than half of them are failing at least one course.

“Most of them are middle and high schoolers,” said Vogler.

Once a student begins to fail a course, Lubbock ISD will contact the parent or guardian about transitioning the student back to in-person instruction.

“Most students do better face to face,” said Vogler. “Not all, but most kids do.”

If a child or parent/guardian has a medical condition that could be compromised by COVID-19, the family will be required to provide a physician’s signature to verify the condition.

Homebound students at Lubbock ISD, Frenship ISD, and Lubbock-Cooper ISD are exempt to this policy.