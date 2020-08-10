Lubbock area schools to receive almost $832k in grants

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Texas Senator John Cornyn’s office announced Lubbock area schools would be receiving nearly $832,000 in grants.

Several schools in the Lubbock area will receive a total of $831,718 in federal grants to provide first-generation and low-income college students with financial assistance and academic support services to complete their postsecondary educations, the press release said.

The press release said the grant funding comes from the Student Support Services Program and it is anticipated that each grant will be sustained for a total of 5 years.

The remainder of the press release is below.

“As our students prepare to return to their studies, it is critical they are provided with the resources necessary to succeed and continue achieving academic milestones,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’ll continue to do everything in my power to ensure opportunities for students in the Lubbock area aren’t taken away due to these times of economic uncertainty.”

City/County Grantee Name Amount Lubbock Texas Tech University $261,888.00 Levelland South Plains College $294,725.00 Snyder Western Texas College $275,105.00 TOTAL $ 831,718

Through a grant competition, funds are awarded to institutions of higher education to provide opportunities for academic development, assist students with basic college requirements, and to motivate students toward the successful completion of their postsecondary education. Student Support Services (SSS) projects also may provide grant aid to current SSS participants who are receiving Federal Pell Grants. The goal of SSS, a TRIO grant program, is to increase the college retention and graduation rates of its participants.