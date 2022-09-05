LUBBOCK, Texas — Schools in the Lubbock area and across the South Plains planned to show support as students in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District return to class on Tuesday, September 6. The start of the school year was delayed after the May 24 mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.

The Lubbock Independent School District asked students and staff to wear maroon and white “in support of Uvalde CISD and the entire Uvalde community.”

(Photo provided in social media post by Abernathy ISD)

Coronado High School asked parents in a social media post to remind students to wear maroon Tuesday as they support “the students, staff members, and families of Uvalde ISD.”

The school districts of Abernathy, Big Spring, Crosbyton, Floydada, Idalou, Loop, Ralls and Seminole also posted on Facebook asking students and families to wear maroon.

