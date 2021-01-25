Lubbock Area United Way announces 2021 leadership

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Area United Way:
Lubbock Area United Way has announced its 2021 leadership for its 75th Anniversary year. Frenship ISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle McCord will serve as Chair of the Board of Directors, and Mark Griffin, President and CEO of the Griffin Companies and Pro Petroleum, Inc., will chair the Annual Campaign.
United Way will celebrate its 75th Anniversary throughout 2021. McCord said, “I believe Lubbock Area United Way stood out as a beacon of light in the darkest days of 2020. In fact, the past 75 years have given United Way a unique and important perspective as we turn our eyes to the future. We have much to celebrate but we also have much work ahead of us.”
In addition to McCord and Griffin, the 2021 Executive Committee is as follows:
- Vice Chair – Becky Palmer, Atmos Energy
- Treasurer – Beth Lawson, StarCare Specialty Health System
- Community Impact Chair – Dr. Nathaniel Wright, Texas Tech University
- Marketing and Communications Chair – Jeff Klotzman, Lubbock ISD
- Planned Giving and Endowment Chair – Mike Nelson, Madera Residential
The 2021 Board of Directors are:
- Jarrett Atkinson, City of Lubbock
- Dr. Sam Ayers, Lubbock Christian University
- Jon Mark Bernal, Texas Tech University
- Chris Boutwell, Barricades Unlimited
- Keith Bryant, Lubbock-Cooper ISD
- Reggie Dial, East Lubbock Resident Owned Business Initiative
- Chad Grant, Alderson Enterprises
- Natalie Harvill, Lubbock County
- Brent Hoffman, Prosperity Bank
- Nedra Hotchkins, Lubbock Children’s Health Clinic
- Brian Irlbeck, Parkhill
- Chris James, United Supermarkets
- Julie Mandrell, PlainsCapital Bank
- A.J. Martinez, Robinson Burdette Martin & Seright
- Allison Matherly, Lubbock Police Department
- Margie Olivarez, AT&T
- Chris Ramirez, Simpatico Systems
- Jeanna Roach, Betenbough Homes
- Dr. Kathy Rollo, Lubbock ISD
- Chelsea Salazar, Peoples Bank
- David Sanchez, City Bank
- Heather Smith, Covenant Medical Group
- Jon Stephens, SouthWest Bank
- Bill Stubblefield, The Difference Maker’s Fellowship
- Dr. Amy Thompson, Covenant Children’s
- Dr. Nancy Trevino, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
- Phillip Waldmann, UMC Health System
- Lloyd Whetzel, X-FAB Texas
- Tammi Wood, Benchmark Mortgage
United Way will recognize outstanding volunteers and announce the final 2020 Annual Campaign total via a Facebook Livestream event on Thursday, January 28th at noon. The livestream may be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/liveunitedlubbock/live/
ABOUT LUBBOCK AREA UNITED WAY
Since 1946, Lubbock Area United Way has worked to address the root issues of the most significant challenges facing our South Plains communities to create lasting, positive change. The keys to United Way’s success are its long-term partnerships with its Community Partner agencies and involvement with various local coalitions. More about Lubbock Area United Way can be learned at www.liveunitedlubbock.org.
