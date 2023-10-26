LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Area United Way hosted its sixth annual United We Read event on Thursday.

A press release said more than 600 volunteers read the same book simultaneously in every second-grade classroom in the ten school districts and two charter schools in Lubbock County. More than 4,200 students participated in the event.

Volunteers and students read Giraffes Can’t Dance by Giles Andreae and Guy Parker-Reese and participated in activities based on books.

Every child went home with a copy of the book and a craft to accompany the story, according to the press release.

United Way’s Community Impact Director Libby Linker said, “For the last six years, United We Read has been an event that has helped us drive awareness around the importance of grade-level reading. We hope that through United We Read, more families understand the importance of literacy and can share in the joy of reading and storytelling with their children.”

In addition to the book and the craft, parents, and caregivers received a reading guide, created by Texas Tech Public Media to accompany the story and United Way’s service guide that helps families connect with programs provided through the organization’s Community Partners.