LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Area United Way will host its Annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on Thursday, January 26.

According to a press release, the event takes place at 11:30 a.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Banquet Hall.

Lubbock Area United Way said it will announce the final total for its 2022 Annual Campaign and share about the work accomplished in the South Plains last year.

Several awards will be presented to volunteers during during the meeting and luncheon

The Lubbock Area United Way said will also announce new directors and leadership for the organization for 2023.

Reservations for the event are currently closed. However, the public may inquire about purchasing tickets at (806) 747-2711.