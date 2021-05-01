Lubbock Area United Way launches 75th Anniversary Celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Area United Way:



Lubbock Area United Way launched its 75th Anniversary Celebration [on Wednesday] with the premiere of its new short film “HOPE: Lubbock Area United Way’s First 75 Years.” United Way hosted its board, former campaign and board chairs, Community Partners, and individuals featured in the film for a viewing of “HOPE” at the YWCA on University.

The film is produced by Gary Bain of GMAN Creative Visual Productions and underwritten by the J.T. and Margaret Talkington Charitable Foundation. “HOPE” tells the history of Lubbock Area United Way and sets to inspire while honoring those who have given their time, energy, and resources to this community.

Heather Smith with Covenant Medical Group is chairing the 75th Anniversary Celebration. She told attendees at the event, “It is difficult to describe the true measure of what United Way has done for Lubbock and its South Plains neighbors. We’re looking forward to connecting and celebrating with the community as we reflect on the United Way story and the countless volunteers, Community Partners, donors, board, and staff members who have been involved.”

In addition to the film premiere, Mayor Dan Pope and County Judge Curtis Parrish delivered resolutions from the City of Lubbock and Lubbock County in honor of United Way’s 75th anniversary. Remarks were also made by 2021 Board Chair Dr. Michelle McCord with Frenship ISD and 2021 Campaign Chair Mark Griffin with the Griffin Companies.

“HOPE” may be viewed on United Way’s website at liveunitedlubbock.org/anniversary or on the organizations’ social media channels. More information about United Way’s 75th Anniversary Celebration can be found on their website, including information about the celebration event planned for September 26, 2021.

ABOUT LUBBOCK AREA UNITED WAY

Since 1946, Lubbock Area United Way has worked to address the root issues of the most significant challenges facing our South Plains communities to create lasting, positive change. The keys to United Way’s success are its long-term partnerships with its Community Partner agencies and involvement with various local coalitions. In 2021, Lubbock Area United Way is celebrating its 75th-anniversary. More about Lubbock Area United Way can be learned at www.liveunitedlubbock.org.

