LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock area United Way kicked off its 2023 Annual Campaign on Thursday with a luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Gifts made to the campaign will go toward helping more than 121,000 people who receive support annually from United Way’s community partners.

Texas Tech Head Football Coach, Joey McGuire, gave the keynote address. He and his wife are active in different nonprofit projects in the South Plains and advocate for greater athlete involvement in the community.

United Way and its community partners work to address the causes of issues facing South Plains communities, such as economic mobility, inequity in education, family and personal violence as well as mental health care.

United Way’s Mid-Campaign Report Luncheon will take place in the Civic Center Banquet Hall on October 11 and the campaign will wrap up with the Campaign Celebration Luncheon on November 28.

You can reserve your seat for the luncheons