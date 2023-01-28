(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the Lubbock Area United Way)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Lubbock Area United Way announced the results of its 2022 Annual Campaign at its Annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition.

Contributions in 2022 totaled $5,811,277 which was 100% of the goal, according to a press release from the Lubbock Area United Way.

The 2022 Annual Report is available online at www.liveunitedlubbock.org/annualreport or at the United Way office.

Contributions to the campaign support the missions of United Way’s Community Partners and the services they provide to households on the South Plains, the press release said.

Several awards were also presented to volunteers during the annual meeting and luncheon.

Margie Olivarez was recognized with the Rita Harmon Volunteer Service Award. The Lubbock Area United Way said this award has been presented each year since 1993 to honor deserving individuals for a lifetime of community service.

The UMC Health System United Way Team was named 2022 Campaign Volunteer of the Year.

Tom and Kathy Krile with Catholic Charities received the award for the 2022 Community Partner Volunteer of the Year. The couple has been volunteering at the Catholic Charities Resale Center for 15 years, the press release said.

The 2023 Executive Committee for the Lubbock Area United Way was announced. It includes the following:

Becky Palmer as Board Chair

John Zwiacher as Campaign Chair.

Dr. Kathy Rollo, Board Vice Chair

Chris Boutwell, Treasurer

Jon Mark Bernal, Community Impact Chair

Amy Punchard, Marketing and Communications Chair

Brad Burgess, Endowment Chair

The Lubbock Area United Way also announced new board members Kathleen Burrell, Renee Davis, Chad Grant, Andrea Parker, Keith Patrick, Kelsey Tubb, Liz Morgan, Lindsey Diaz, and Tyler Young.