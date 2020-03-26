Lubbock Area United Way offers Covid-19 Response & Resource Center

Amanda McAfee interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their Covid-19 Response & Resource Center on their website.

The center includes links to resources from the CDC, the State of Texas, and the City of Lubbock, as well as, a list of local updates from hospitals, local governments, Lubbock County school districts, food suppliers, utility providers and more.

United Way Community Impact Director, Devin McCain said, “One of the first gaps we have seen is that there was no single place where South Plains residents could go to find out everything they need to know about the local response and the resources that are available to the community. To fill this gap, our team has compiled local updates in one place to help people quickly and easily find the information they need.”

United Way will keep the center updated and to continue to push out resources and updates on the website and through the organization’s social media.

The COVID-19 Response and Resource Center can be found at liveunitedlubbock.org/covid-19.

Anyone wishing to add updates to the site may email marketing@liveunitedlubbock.org or call 806.747.2711.

(Press release by Lubbock Area United Way.)