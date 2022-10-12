LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Area United Way provided an update on its 2022 Annual Campaign.
The update was provided during a Mid-Campaign Report Luncheon held at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Banquet Hall.
According to a press release, the community had contributed $3,097,687 to the Annual Campaign so far.
Campaign Chair Laura Vinson, with Prosperity Bank, stated the Lubbock Area United Way was 53.3% toward its 2022 goal of $5.8 million.
This year’s campaign will wrap up with the Campaign Celebration Luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Tuesday, November 29.
Here is a list of the 2022 Campaign Event Sponsors:
- Alan Henry Insurance
- American Bank of Commerce
- Atmos Energy
- Barricades Unlimited
- Benchmark Mortgage
- Betenbough Homes
- City Bank
- Complex Community Federal Credit Union
- Covenant Health
- CTSI
- FirstBank & Trust and PrimeWest Mortgage
- FirstCapital Bank
- First United Bank
- Happy State Bank
- Jack D. Thornton, Inc.
- Jim and Kathy Gilbreath
- KLBK News & KAMC News
- Lone Star State Bank
- Lubbock Christian University
- Lubbock National Bank
- Madera Residential
- McMahon Vinson & Hubbard
- Parkhill
- PCCA
- PFG Advisors
- PlainsCapital Bank
- Prosperity Bank
- Ramar Communications
- RE/MAX Lubbock
- Robert Madden Industries
- Robinson Burdette Martin & Seright
- Sanford & Tatum Insurance Agency
- Scoggin-Dickey
- SIMFLO
- South Plains Electric Co-Op
- SouthWest Bank
- StarCare Specialty Health System
- Texas Mutual Insurance
- Texas Tech Credit Union
- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech System
- Texas Tech University President’s Office
- The Griffin Companies
- TXP Capital
- UMC Health System
- United Supermarkets
- Walgreens
- WestMark Realtors
- Xcel Energy
- X-Fab Texas
For more information, please visits the Lubbock Area United Way website.