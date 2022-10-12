LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Area United Way provided an update on its 2022 Annual Campaign.

The update was provided during a Mid-Campaign Report Luncheon held at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Banquet Hall.

According to a press release, the community had contributed $3,097,687 to the Annual Campaign so far.

Campaign Chair Laura Vinson, with Prosperity Bank, stated the Lubbock Area United Way was 53.3% toward its 2022 goal of $5.8 million.

This year’s campaign will wrap up with the Campaign Celebration Luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Tuesday, November 29.

Here is a list of the 2022 Campaign Event Sponsors:

  • Alan Henry Insurance
  • American Bank of Commerce
  • Atmos Energy
  • Barricades Unlimited
  • Benchmark Mortgage
  • Betenbough Homes
  • City Bank
  • Complex Community Federal Credit Union
  • Covenant Health
  • CTSI
  • FirstBank & Trust and PrimeWest Mortgage
  • FirstCapital Bank
  • First United Bank
  • Happy State Bank
  • Jack D. Thornton, Inc.
  • Jim and Kathy Gilbreath
  • KLBK News & KAMC News
  • Lone Star State Bank
  • Lubbock Christian University
  • Lubbock National Bank
  • Madera Residential
  • McMahon Vinson & Hubbard
  • Parkhill
  • PCCA
  • PFG Advisors
  • PlainsCapital Bank
  • Prosperity Bank
  • Ramar Communications
  • RE/MAX Lubbock
  • Robert Madden Industries
  • Robinson Burdette Martin & Seright
  • Sanford & Tatum Insurance Agency
  • Scoggin-Dickey
  • SIMFLO
  • South Plains Electric Co-Op
  • SouthWest Bank
  • StarCare Specialty Health System
  • Texas Mutual Insurance
  • Texas Tech Credit Union
  • Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
  • Texas Tech System
  • Texas Tech University President’s Office
  • The Griffin Companies
  • TXP Capital
  • UMC Health System
  • United Supermarkets
  • Walgreens
  • WestMark Realtors
  • Xcel Energy
  • X-Fab Texas

For more information, please visits the Lubbock Area United Way website.