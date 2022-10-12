(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the Lubbock Area United Way)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Area United Way provided an update on its 2022 Annual Campaign.

The update was provided during a Mid-Campaign Report Luncheon held at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Banquet Hall.

According to a press release, the community had contributed $3,097,687 to the Annual Campaign so far.

Campaign Chair Laura Vinson, with Prosperity Bank, stated the Lubbock Area United Way was 53.3% toward its 2022 goal of $5.8 million.

This year’s campaign will wrap up with the Campaign Celebration Luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Tuesday, November 29.

Here is a list of the 2022 Campaign Event Sponsors:

