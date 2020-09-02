Lubbock Area United Way releases 2020 Community Status Report

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Area United Way:

Lubbock Area United Way released its 2020 Community Status Report, which tracks demographics, education, economic, health and safety indicators in Lubbock County. New to the 2020 report are key indicators on mental health and early indicators on the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Community Status Report is a collaborative effort between Lubbock Area United Way and the City of Lubbock, Covenant Health, Lubbock County, Lubbock Independent School District, StarCare Specialty Health System, and UMC Health System.

Including findings from the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute assessment, the report highlights the critical need for mental health care for youth in the Lubbock area. It is estimated that 17% of youth 6-17 years old experience a mental health disorder and 70% of youth in the juvenile-justice system suffer from a serious mental health disorder. However, all 326 youth age 0-17 years who were admitted to inpatient care in 2019 were hospitalized outside of the Lubbock County area due to lack of local treatment centers. Staff at Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center identified mental health as the most significant challenge for children in the juvenile justice system.

In addition, the report demonstrates an increase in stress, anxiety, loneliness, domestic violence, child abuse, unemployment, and more related to COVID-19. While the full impact of the pandemic on Lubbock County cannot yet be known, early indicators show that it has amplified pre-existing needs.

United Way Community Impact Director Devin McCain said, “It is no secret that our community faces many challenges and that these challenges have increased since COVID-19. Our purpose in publishing the Community Status Report is to help community members understand some of these needs and to work together to create positive, sustainable change for Lubbock County residents.”

The report is used to provide up-to-date information on important issues facing the Lubbock area and ensure funds are being directed to the most relevant needs. Gifts to the United Way Annual Campaign go toward addressing challenges presented in the Community Status Report through the work of United Way Community Partners. The report has also become an authority for accurate data that nonprofits throughout the region rely on when developing grant proposals. The report and additional statistical data can be accessed online at liveunitedlubbock.org/communitystatusreport.

