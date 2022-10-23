(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the Lubbock Area United Way)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Area United Way recently released its 2022 Community Status Report, which tracks demographics, education, economic, health, and safety indicators in Lubbock County.

According to a press release from the Lubbock Area United Way, the report shows how Lubbock County has begun to stabilize following the pandemic. However, it also describes issues that have been made worse due to the crisis.

The report and additional statistics are available online for viewing on the Lubbock Area United Way’s website.

The Community Status Report is a collaborative effort between Lubbock Area United Way and the City of Lubbock, Covenant Health, Lubbock County, Lubbock Independent School District, Texas Tech University, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, and UMC Health System, the press release said.