Lubbock Area United Way surpasses 2019 Annual Campaign goal

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Area United Way:



At its Victory Report Luncheon [Tuesday], Lubbock Area United Way announced that the community has contributed $5,901,655 to its 2019 Annual Campaign. Campaign Chair Tony Lloyd with RE/MAX Lubbock stated that these gifts put United Way at 100.2% of the goal of $5,888,669.

Lloyd thanked the South Plains community, saying to the crowd of 800, “That’s why you are here today because you are people who rise. You are people who stand with the most vulnerable. You are the people who give voice to the voiceless. You are the people who make sure that we are always searching and finding the people who are standing alone in our community.” Lloyd also thanked the more than 700 volunteers who helped run the campaign, including workplace campaign coordinators, speakers, and Loaned Executives.

In United Way’s 73-year history, individuals and businesses in the Lubbock area have contributed more than $188 million to support human service organizations serving Lubbock and the surrounding area.

Donations given through the annual campaign go toward the work of United Way and its Community Partners who work daily to assist people with needs such as affordable childcare, crisis situations, character development, literacy, job training, and youth mentoring. A complete list of the Community Partners and the services they provide can be found online at www.lubbockareaunitedway.org.

Campaign Divisions Amount Raised National $72,555 Special Gifts $98,733 Professional $195,219 Golf Tournament $227,724 Local Government $364,309 State Employee Charitable Campaign $799,644 Corporate $1,027,759 Loaned Executive/Jump Start $3,115,712 Total $5,901,655

