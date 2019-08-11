Lubbock Area United Way to kick off their 2019 campaign on Thursday, August 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Area United Way:

Lubbock Area United Way will hold its 2019 Annual Campaign Kickoff Luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Thursday, August 22nd from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. This event marks the start of United Way’s campaign that will run from August 22nd to December 3rd.

The event will feature a conversation with Anna Babin, CEO for United Way of Greater Houston. Anna will share her experiences leading the third largest United Way in the country, including the response to Hurricane Harvey and the continued recovery efforts

In addition to the conversation with Babin, 2019 Campaign Chair Tony Lloyd will premiere the 2019 Campaign Video and announce the 2019 goal. United Way will also share early results from six companies who chose to run their workplace campaigns during the summer months to help jumpstart the campaign.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.liveunitedlubbock.org/events or by calling 806.747.2711. Seating is limited.

About Lubbock Area United Way:

Lubbock Area United Way and its Community Partners work daily in the Lubbock community to assist people with needs such as affordable child care, crisis situations, character development, adult literacy, job training, and youth mentoring. A complete list of the Community Partners and the services they provide can be found online at www.liveunitedlubbock.org.

