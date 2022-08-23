(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the Lubbock Area United Way)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Area United Way will hold its 2022 Annual Campaign Kickoff Luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Thursday, August 25th from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. This event marks the start of United Way’s campaign that will run from August 25th to November 29th.

The event will feature a keynote from Dr. Cicely Alexander, Executive Principal of the Lubbock Partnership Network for Lubbock ISD. Throughout her 26-year career span in Lubbock ISD, Dr. Alexander has been a classroom teacher, math specialist, behavior counselor, assistant principal, principal, and now a principal supervisor. She has been honored numerous times for her accomplishments as an educator.

In addition to the keynote, Campaign Chair Laura Vinson will premiere the 2022 Campaign Video and announce the 2022 goal. United Way will also share early results from five companies that ran workplace campaigns during the summer months to help jumpstart the campaign.

More information may be found at https://www.liveunitedlubbock.org/kickoff

The media are invited to attend. Please contact Amanda McAfee at amcafee@unitedway-lubbock.org for more information.

ABOUT LUBBOCK AREA UNITED WAY

Since 1946, Lubbock Area United Way has worked to address the root issues of the most significant challenges facing our South Plains communities to create lasting, positive change. The keys to United Way’s success are its long-term partnerships with its Community Partner agencies and involvement with various local coalitions. More about Lubbock Area United Way can be learned at www.liveunitedlubbock.org.

