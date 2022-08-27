The following is a press release from the Lubbock Area United Way:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Area United Way kicked off its 2022 Annual Campaign [Thursday] with a luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The money contributed to the campaign goes toward helping more than 137,000 people receive support annually from United Way’s Community Partners.

At [Thursday’s] event, Campaign Chair Laura Vinson, Senior Vice President with Prosperity Bank, encouraged the 700 volunteers and supporters in attendance saying, “We all have light in us. Some days it might feel small. It might feel like your light is about to go out, but there is always hope. Just imagine all of our lights coming together and the hope it will bring to our community.”

Dr. Cicely Alexander, Executive Principal of the Lubbock Partnership Network for Lubbock ISD, gave the keynote address. Throughout her 26-year career span in Lubbock ISD, Dr. Alexander has been a classroom teacher, math specialist, behavior counselor, assistant principal, principal, and now a principal supervisor. She has been honored numerous times for her accomplishments as an educator.

United Way and its Community Partners work to address the root causes of issues facing South Plains communities, such as poverty, inequity in education, family and personal violence, and mental health care.

JumpStart Division Chair Ian Spector, Senior Account Executive with Slate Group, announced the results of six local organizations that ran their United Way workplace campaigns before the start of the campaign. These include Citibus, Frenship ISD, Lubbock Association of Realtors, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, PlainsCapital Bank, and United Supermarkets. With the gifts made by these companies and their employees and other advance gifts already received, more than $1 million has been contributed toward the campaign goal of $5.8 million.

United Way’s Mid-Campaign Report Luncheon will take place in the Civic Center Banquet Hall on October 12 and the campaign will wrap up with the Campaign Celebration Luncheon on November 29. There is no charge to attend either event. Seating can be reserved at liveunitedlubbock.org/events.

ABOUT LUBBOCK AREA UNITED WAY

Since 1946, Lubbock Area United Way has worked to address the root issues of the most significant challenges facing our South Plains communities to create lasting, positive change. The keys to United Way’s success are its long-term partnerships with its Community Partner agencies and involvement with various local coalitions. More about Lubbock Area United Way can be learned at www.liveunitedlubbock.org.

(Press release from the Lubbock Area United Way)