LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Area United Way announced the results of its 2022 Annual Campaign on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the community contributed $5,637,677 to this year’s campaign. The amount was just shy of the $5.8 million goal.

Two additional gifts to its endowment totaling $1.1 million were also announced.



“Donations given through the Annual Campaign go toward the work of United Way and its Community Partners who work daily to assist people with needs such as affordable childcare, crisis situations, literacy, job training, and youth mentoring,” the press release said.

A list of the Community Partners and the services they provide can be found online at www.liveunitedlubbock.org.

The final total will be announced in January at Lubbock Area United Way’s Annual Meeting.