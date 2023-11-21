LUBBOCK, Texas – Dumpsters full of books were thrown out behind a Lubbock bookstore last week, leaving the Lubbock community upset. Co-owners of a Lubbock immersive art gallery, The Weird Space, took it into their own hands to turn it into something for the community to benefit from.

Sam Gaitan and Destiney Adams, co-owners of The Weird Space, were given one rollaway dumpster filled to the brim with books, CDs and records and invited the community over the weekend to take what they wanted all for free.

Adams said the event saved one ton of books out of the eight that were thrown out.

Gaitan said hundreds of people came to the event, leaving with carts and bags full of books. Thousands of books, CDs and records were given away to the Lubbock community. After three days of giving away books, there were just four boxes of books remaining.

“The community really needed the service, there were young people that came, families, elderly and local organizations,” Adams said.

Gaitan said she has “gotten so many messages about the event” and said the remaining boxes of books will go to Lubbock organizations that will benefit from them.

The Weird Space is a “crowd-funded community sourced gallery,” Adams said. The money the business receives goes back into creating its gallery and hosting events like the book drive.

Anyone can help donate to the Weird Space by shopping at its gift shop, attending an art class, or becoming a sponsor. If you would like to know more information, you can visit the website here.