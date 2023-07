LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock artist, Phix, is going on a United States tour starting on October 6 with Dax headlining the tour, according to a social media post.

Phix grew up in Lubbock, and currently has 1.8 million followers and over 14 million likes on TikTok.

Phix also has over 900k monthly listeners on Spotify as of July 2023.

You can find his TikTok here. You can also find his Spotify here.