LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock artist who took his love of sketching and turned it into a lucrative business asked for the public’s help in winning a logo contest for the NFL.

JR Rosales told EverythingLubbock.com on Monday he entered a logo contest for NFL team, the Cleveland Browns and was close to reaching the top 10. The team started the contest to find a logo for their dog mascot.

Rosales has been a well known artist in the Lubbock area for many years and has done work for energy drink company G Fuel and Lubbock rapper Phix.

Photo Credit: JR Rosales

Photo Credit: JR Rosales

Photo Credit: JR Rosales

Rosales said his mother, who passed away from COVID-19 a year ago, bought him his first sketch pad and eventually worked his way to sketching on a iPad.

Rosales’s social media has gained quite the social media following and has earned the nickname the “The Goat of Logos.” GOAT stand for the greatest of all time. He said it was his following who made him aware of the contest.

“People were tagging me and telling me ‘man you should enter this these other entries are lame'” Rosales said

Rosales said “everyone’s style is different” and didn’t think any of the other entrants were “lame.”

Rosales said he “loves drawing and charges $500 – $800 for a customized logo.

If would like to vote for Rosales’s logo click here.