LUBBOCK, Texas — Bronze sculptor, Kim Shaklee, was announced to attend the Lubbock Arts Festival on April 15-16 at the Civic Center, according to a social media post by the Lubbock Arts Alliance. The event will be on Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Her unique wildlife and marine themed sculptures are created and cast by a wax casting method. Shaklee has been a fulltime sculptor for the past 32 years.

See their Facebook page for further details.