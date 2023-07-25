LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s now time for marching bands and football teams to head out to the field to practice for the school year and they’re finding different ways to stay cool in the summer heat.

“Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. That’s rule #1,” Ryan Smith, the Fine Arts Director at Frenship ISD said.

Marching band practice kicks off this week for Frenship ISD and Smith knows how hot it can get.

“Students will be carrying metal instruments, especially the tuba players,” Smith said. “The marching, the quick steps that they’re taking … they’re doing a lot of exertion. It’s a very physical activity and so we make sure we take lots of breaks throughout the rehearsal.”

Smith said they won’t start outdoor practice until 7:00 p.m. to try and avoid the sun. Before that, they’ll practice inside to stay cool.

“We’re practicing on Astroturf,” Smith said. “It bakes a little bit.”

Even though they are marching at one of the cooler times in the day, Smith said they have cooling stations for the students to catch a break from the heat.

According to Shelly Macias, the Director of Sports Medicine for LISD, they have the same set up at Lubbock ISD schools.

“One of the big pushes this year is the cool zones,” Macias said. “Having some type of shade, cool water, cool mist fans, stuff like that.”

If someone gets too hot during a practice, Macias said the coaches know the tell-tale signs and how to react.

“This has been an unusually hot summer so they know to either go early in the mornings, go late in the evenings…frequent breaks, water breaks,” Macias said. “Look for signs of heat stroke, heat exhaustion, things of that nature.”

Macias also said that sometimes the coaches will have no contact practices. This way, the players can take off their pads and helmets to cool off a little.

To prevent any heat-related illnesses, Macias said that it’s good to get outside every once in a while to get acclimated to the hot temperatures.

“Those that have been sitting in the air conditioning all summer and then suddenly come out and run for an hour or do activities for an hour out in this heat – they’re going to struggle with that,” Macias said.

Macias is telling students to hydrate before, after and during practice. She also suggests sitting in a cool spot, drinking water and putting an ice pack on the back of the neck if someone feels dizzy or dehydrated.