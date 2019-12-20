Lubbock attorney announces candidacy for Judge of 99th District Court

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Lubbock attorney Mark McBrayer announced he would be running for judge of the 99th District Court.

According to a press release, McBrayer grew up in Lubbock and graduated from Texas Tech University. After 17 years as a business owner and youth minister, McBrayer attended Texas Tech Law School where he graduated in the top 10 percent of his class.

Currently a partner with the law firm Crenshaw, Dupree & Milam, McBrayer started out by serving as a law clerk for Lubbock’s federal judge, Sam Cummings, the release stated.

Made clear in his announcement, McBrayer strongly supports and respects conservative judges.

“Lubbock has produced some highly respected conservative judges, including Sam Cummings, for whom I worked, and retired Texas Supreme Court Justice Phil Johnson, who has endorsed my candidacy,” said McBrayer, in his release. “I hope to serve Lubbock County as a judge who follows in that great tradition.”

With his wife Cindy, McBrayer also raised his two children, Bryant and Whitney, in Lubbock.

McBrayer Family (Photo Courtesy: Mark McBrayer Campaign)

“Lubbock is a great place to live because its people are good citizens,” said McBrayer, in the release. “They have strong faith, and they understand the importance of marriage and strong families to our future…They love their country and support its soldiers and veterans. And, they honor its Constitution.”