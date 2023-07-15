LUBBOCK, Texas– A former Lubbock teacher and Texas Tech graduate shared with EverythingLubbock.com on Saturday his excitement for the signing of his newly released children’s book.

Larry Gaytan, author of children’s book “The Adventures of Pepe and Larry,” told EverythingLubbock.com the book followed two cows who were left behind by their farmer and meet other farm animals as they find their way back home. Gaytan said the book teaches life lessons such as friendship and confidence.

Gaytan also said he took inspiration from his own life to create the characters in the book. For example, one of the characters was an amputee like his brother. Gaytan said he dedicated the book to his daughters and the town of Uvalde who suffered the loss of 19 students and two teachers in the Robb Elementary School Shooting in 2022.

Gaytan mentioned the proceeds from his book sales would go into a charity called “Feeding the People of Texas,” which helps feed families in need.

In addition to the “Adventures of Pepe and Larry,” Gaytan also has a novel set to be released ahead of the Christmas holiday. He said the novel follows a West Texas man who moves to Boston and meets a priest who leads him on spiritual journey. Gaytan said the book would be called ” The Right Hook.”

Gaytan scheduled a book signing for “The Adventures of Pepe and Larry” at Barnes and Noble in the South Plains Mall from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. The book would also be available for purchase at Barnes and Noble, Amazon and Walmart.