LUBBOCK, Texas— Four people were involved in a deadly crash in King County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety three were dead, a baby included, and one was moderately injured.

Christian, Trattles, 32 of Lubbock, Ashley, Peppers, 27, of Lubbock and a 3-year-old, of Lubbock were pronounced deceased on scene due to injuries sustained during the crash, said DPS.

The report said that Michael Dunn, 42 of Springtown was moderately injured and was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

According to the report, a passenger car was traveling west on US Highway 82 and a truck towing a trailer was traveling east on US Highway 82. The truck was approaching the car “from the opposite direction,” said DPS.

DPS said the car drove onto the “improved shoulder of the roadway” and the passenger side tire traveled onto the grass area to the north of the roadway.

Trattles had “steered to the left” which caused the car to travel across the westbound lane of travel and into the eastbound lane of travel, said the report.

According to DPS, both Trattles’ and Dunn’s vehicles collided in the eastbound lane of travel.

The report said weather conditions were clear and cloudy and road conditions were dry. All drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts.