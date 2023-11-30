LUBBOCK, Texas — Every year, Bahama Buck’s celebrates Free Sno Day by giving away a free small sno all day. Bahama Bucks announced on its website Free Sno Day will be on December 5 all day.

Guests can receive one small 12-ounce Sno per person with no purchase or coupon necessary. Tropical Toppings will be an extra cost, but any flavor sno is free, the website said.

Lubbock is home to four of its very own Bahama Buck’s locations. Here is a list of current Lubbock Bahama Buck’s locations.

2515 82nd Street, Suite 2

5009 50th Street

7718 Milwaukee Avenue

5818 4th Street

All Lubbock Bahama Buck’s locations will be open on December 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.