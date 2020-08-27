Lubbock bank, defense contractor agree to court settlement but deny wrongdoing

LUBBOCK, Texas– Court records filed on Wednesday said Lubbock National Bank and a defense contractor named Raydon agreed to an out-of-court settlement for a class-action lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in late 2018 out of Florida.

Raydon was accused of overpricing stock in an employee stock option deal, with Lubbock National acting as the trustee.

However, the plaintiff accused Raydon of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by approving a purchase price for Raydon stock that exceeded its fair market value.

Lubbock National and Raydon agreed to pay $2.4 million, however, as part of the settlement both companies deny any wrongdoing.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the bank for a possible comment on the settlement. We were told the lawsuit was settled with no fault to Lubbock National Bank.