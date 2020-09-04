Lubbock bank robber sentenced to 9 years in prison

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who robbed two Lubbock banks in February was sentenced to more than nine years in prison Thursday.

Matthew Thomas C. Courtney, 48, was given 87 months for the bank robberies that happened earlier in 2020.

At the time of the robberies, he was on supervised release after serving time for charges related to illegally possessing firearms. By robbing the banks, he violated his supervised release and will have to serve an additional 24 months in prison, meaning that his total sentence is 111 months, which is more than nine years.

Courtney was given 87 months each for both counts of robbery, but the sentences will run concurrently, meaning that he’ll serve a total of 87 months for the robberies.

In addition to prison time, Courtney owes $3,200 in restitution.

After his sentence is over, he will be on supervised release again for three years.

Courtney admitted he robbed City Bank, 601 University Avenue on February 21. Three days later, he robbed Aim Bank, 6502 Slide Road, on February 24.

