Lubbock banking community donates $280,000 to area COVID-19 response fund

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Area United Way. The Lubbock Banking Community has pooled its resources to commit more than $280,000 to the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund. This extraordinary partnership shows their collective commitment to not only their customers but our South Plains communities as a whole.

The Community Foundation of West Texas and Lubbock Area United Way announced their partnership to establish the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund on March 27, 2020. The Response Fund is intended to rapidly deploy resources to community-based organizations who are tackling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak in the region. Local banks are among the first within the business community to commit their support for the Response Fund.

Community Foundation Board Chair Greg Freeman said, “We are incredibly grateful to the banks for their gifts to the Response Fund. The way the banks have pulled together to do this as one is unprecedented, but these are times that call for us to break our precedents in order to help our neighbors. Our local banks are leading the way and showing us all how to be good neighbors.”

There is much work left to be done to respond to both the immediate needs and the long term needs the COVID-19 outbreak will create in our community. South Plains residents can show their support for their neighbors by making a gift online at cfwtx.salsalabs.org/spneighbors.

If you prefer to make a donation by check please make payable to The Community Foundation of West Texas with COVID-19 Response Fund on the memo line and mail to 6102 82nd Street, 8b, Lubbock, Texas 79424.

(This is a press release from United Way)