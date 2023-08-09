LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, CBS News reported that 10 banks, including Amarillo National Bank (ANB) and Prosperity Bank were downgraded by Moody’s, a company that gives businesses credit ratings.

The downgrade is important because it could have significant effects on a bank’s ability to function smoothly. Borrowing costs, investor confidence, regulatory and legal requirements, customer perception and competitive position are among potential challenges banks could face as a result of a downgrade.

According to the report from CBS, Moody’s said smaller banks are especially at risk, given that they have “sizable unrealized economic losses” that could cause investors to lose confidence.

Back in March, a banking crisis began with the collapse of the 16th largest bank in the U.S., Silicon Valley Bank. First Republic Bank and Signature Bank followed soon after. This prompted Moody’s to highlight some issues that caused the collapse that they say are still present months later.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Prosperity and ANB for comment on whether they were concerned about the effect these ratings may have on their current operations.

“The simple answer is no, we are not concerned,” said Paul Dannevik, Senior Vice President at Lubbock National Bank, chain of ANB. Dannevik explained that ANB is a family-owned business and most of the reasoning Moody’s gave for the downgrade was at a large-scale and did not apply to them.

“We feel like Moody’s is trying to save face since they missed rating on failed banks,” Dannevik said.

ANB was dropped one notch and was the only bank on the list that Moody’s noted had a “stable outlook,” Dannevik said. He also said that ANB pays Moody’s to rate them as a service to its large, corporate depositors.

Dannevik emphasized that Moody’s pointed out that the U.S. banking system was still strong overall.

Prosperity Bank didn’t immediately return a request for comment. We will update this story if that changes.