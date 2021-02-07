Lubbock bar tightens COVID restrictions on Super Bowl Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Super Bowl Sunday is typically one of the busiest days of the year for bars in Lubbock. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, things looked a bit different this time around.

Logie’s on Overton said they were taking extra precautions on game day to keep their crowds socially distant and COVID-safe.

“You know, I got my mask right here actually and other than that, I’m gonna practice safe social distancing,” said Ethan Watts, a Logie’s customer.

Other bar-goers chimed in, “I’m gonna wear my mask every time I get out of the chair,” said Lexie Olson.

“I just feel like having the mask helps a lot,” said Adriana Braden.

Logie’s said they’re ensuring all customers wear masks when necessary – especially on Super Bowl Sunday. Bar management said they are taking extra steps to do their part and help reduce COVID-19 spread.

“I think we should tighten up a little bit more because we are so close to being at 100%, so if we just follow the rules it’s going to get better,” said Logie’s Assistant Manager Hunter Ray.

With more people in to watch the game, they’ve made guidelines even stricter.

“You have to be seated at your table,” said Ray. “Any time you get up from your table, you have to have your mask on. There’s no ordering at the bar whatsoever. We have servers that go out.”

With case numbers going down and restaurants recently opening back up to 75% capacity, Logie’s wants to keep it that way — even if that means turning people away if they break the rules.

“Most of the time if they get up, we just tell them they have to leave because we have a line anyway,” said Ray.

Logie’s has also been working to accommodate more folks by opening up their patio and making sure groups stay small. Those who turned out say they’re trying to be safe too.

“If you do go out, just making sure that you’re being COVID-safe and that you’re being with people that you’ve been with,” said bar-goer Hayley Whitman.

Customers emphasized that there’s still a way to celebrate while staying safe.

“Just follow the rules. We’re so close to being at 100 percent and everything is being done so I think if we just keep following the rules it’ll work itself out,” said Ray.