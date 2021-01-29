Lubbock bar to close permanently, cites COVID-19 restrictions

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock bar “The Garden” announced Friday that, due to various factors including COVID-19, the business would close permanently.

The owner said the last day of operation would be Sunday, January 31. The bar, located at 1801 Buddy Holly Avenue, opened three and a half years ago, according to an announcement on the business’ Facebook page.

“Due to the government’s shutdowns, constant pressure by [the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission], Fire Marshall, and COVID-19 we are permanently closing our doors this weekend,” the business said in a Facebook post.

The post said there would be live music all day Saturday, January 30, and that Ryan Spivey, the first musician to play at the venue, will perform.

“I’ll be back I promise when the world decides to chill,” the post said. “Until then, see you around.”