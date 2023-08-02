LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock barber, Sebastian Arocha, said he wants to honor a good friend of his of, Alex Richards, 20, who was killed in a rollover in Eddy County, New Mexico the evening of July 25. To accomplish this, Arocha will host a haircut event Thursday to fundraise for Richards’ family.

According to Arocha, the fundraiser will take place at the corner of South Loop 289 and Slide Road across from Cardinal’s Sport Center from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Haircuts will cost $20 and will be done by Arocha and his friend, another local barber, Xzavier Moreno.

“He [Richards] deserves it,” Arocha said of the fundraiser.

Richards was in a rollover on US Highway 285, south of Mile Post 4 with Matthew Keith, 23, who was also killed. Arocha said Richards worked in the oilfield and that the company helped with some expenses, but he heard the family still needed donations.

“He was like a brother to me,” Arocha said, reminiscing. “I cut his hair every time he came into town.”

Arocha invited other barbers to help out and said that those interested could contact him at (210) 412-0266.