LUBBOCK, Texas – Brown’s Barber Shop, located between Buddy Holly Avenue & 18th Street, has officially closed for business. Richard Brown said he started working at the shop when he was 19 years old and knew then he wanted to take over and pass on the shop’s tradition.

“If I had a dollar for every customer that’s walked through that door, I’d be rich,” Brown said.

After 52 years, Brown said it was time to hang up his scissors and retire. Brown said he’s in the process of cleaning out all the equipment and then plans on putting the property up for sale. Brown said that over the years, the barbershop is more than a place to get a haircut.

“In fact, a lot of men say, ‘It’s the only place I can come and be myself, and just relax–where I can say what I want to say or do what I want to do,'” Brown said.

He also said that while he’s looking forward to having time with his family, he’s going to miss getting to see his regulars.

“Is missing the customers,” Brown said. “Three and four generations of customers and all of a sudden you don’t see them anymore–makes it rough. So, we quit this quit everything.”

Customers like Connor Levy. Levy had his first haircut done at Brown’s Barber Shop when he was just 3 years old. Levy said it’s not going to be the same without Richard.

“Funny story,” Levy said. “My dad actually started coming here when he was in college like 30 years ago. I guess it’s tradition.”It was definitely bittersweet, I think just obviously happy for him, but sad that I won’t get to come in and just have a little visit.”