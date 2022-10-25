LUBBOCK, Texas — The Price Group, a Lubbock-based advertising agency, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

According to a press release, the agency was founded in 1972 by Phil Price and has as helped many businesses succeed across Texas and New Mexico.

The Price Group’s President and CEO, Mike Meister, said that over last 50 years the agency has worked with a lot of wonderful clients and formed long-term relationships with many of them.

“We’ve always felt fortunate to be given the opportunity to do consistently great work geared to helping businesses and causes succeed,” Meister said in the press release.

The Price Group marked their 50th anniversary this past Friday with an evening hosted at LHUCA’s Firehouse Theatre.

In addition to celebrating 50 years, The Price Group is also honoring the career and achievements of Pam Sharpe, TPG’s COO and Director of Media. Pam has provided the region with 42 years of media strategy, planning and expertise to prepare businesses for success.

Pam has worked at TPG for 32 years and says, “It has been an honor and a privilege to have spent 32 of my 42-year career at The Price Group. My role as media director was to make sure the public and targeted demographics saw and heard these messages in whatever media form the creative best represented. I forged lasting relationships with media representatives who also wanted the best for these clients. It is a partnership that I’m very proud of. I’m proud of the advertising industry in Lubbock because of the many businesses who have benefited from the expertise and commitment of those who spent their careers working on their behalf.”

The Price Group celebrated their 50th anniversary and Pam Sharpe’s retirement this past Friday with an evening hosted at LHUCA’s Firehouse Theatre. To learn more about TPG, visit pricegroupinc.com.