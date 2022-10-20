Alice Combs, the late Holly Combs‘ mother, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about an upcoming concert feature the Jukebox Preachers, Art Tijerina and the Kipp Wilks band.

Proceeds of the concert will go toward the Holly Combs Scholarship fund, established in memory of Holly who was killed October 11, 2014 by her husband of less than 2 months.

The funds go toward helping young women on the South Plains pursue a college education.

The concert is slated for Friday, October 21st at 7 p.m. at the Prima Vista Event Center. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20. There will also be food trucks and an open bar.