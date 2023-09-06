LUBBOCK, Texas — Perfect’s Gas N Go gas station got its start during the pandemic and despite the challenges of owning a small business, it has managed to overcome them all.

Owner De Azsha Dade says the gas station located on the East Side of Lubbock has grown over the years, and she has learned a lot about being a business owner.

“It’s not easy but it can be done, and it takes hard work still,” Dade said. “People think you own a business, and you don’t work but you still work, and you work a little bit harder.”

While many small businesses have closed due to financial struggles after the pandemic the gas station just celebrated its three-year anniversary.

Dade says they continue to grow because of the support from the community.

“The most rewarding part is waking up every day feeling like I’m accomplishing something for my community, like a pillar for my community,” Dade said. “People come in here all the time and tell me like thank you for doing this.”

Running this gas station is not something she does alone, she has her mother and family as employees.

“It’s pretty amazing because I’ve been here my whole life. They started shutting down some of the businesses and you start losing some of those opportunities,” employee Kennyetti McClure said. “It’s just good to be over here flourishing and continue to bring in customers every day.”

Dade says the gas station is named after her daughter, Perfect. She feels it’s important to sustain it for her family and community.

Now she will take the tools she’s learned as a small business owner to help others.

“I plan on doing a petroleum and gas tour where I’ll go to six different cities and I will teach a class about how to open a gas station, run it and function it from all my personal experience,” Dade said.