LUBBOCK, Texas — Halloween is just around the corner and Bone Daddy’s is kicking it off with a “spooky” Halloween celebration.
The celebration is set to take place October 28-29; Bone Daddy’s will be offering specials, themed cocktails, costume contests and more.
See below for the Halloween weekend specials.
- $2 Witches Brew: Children’s Halloween Punch
- $4 Shots; $12 Shot Paddle: Indulge in flavors like Caramel apple, Butterbeer, Pumpkin Pie, Apple Pie, and Cotton Candy
- $4 Bottled Beer $15 Buckets: Choose from 17 Domestics and Imports
- $5 Tito’s & Crown: Have it Your Way
- $6 Chips & Queso: Or go for $9 Queso with Brisket
- $3 Off Pit Room Nachos: A hauntingly good deal