LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will take 100 of its members to Kohl’s for a Back to School Shopping Spree on August 7 at 8:30 a.m. before the store opens.

The Boys & Girls Club said that each member will be matched up with a chaperone to help them shop for their $100 of Back to School clothes. The chaperons will consist of volunteers throughout the community.

Parents of the members are not allowed to attend the event, according to the press release. The Boys & Girls Club said that this was because they want the children to buy what they want to wear and in the colors they want.

The Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock said it has done the Back to School Shopping Spree for the past 26 years and hundreds of children have participated over the years.