LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will hold its 16th annual Alumni Hall of Fame Ceremony and Dinner on Friday, November 4.

The event will take place at 11:45 a.m. at the Lubbock Country Club.

According to a press release from the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club, this year’s inductees are Ronald Givens, former Ted Phea Boys Club member, Joe Landin, former Optimist Boys Club member and Landon Willess, who attended the John Wilson Club.

Stan Newman, a former long time staff member, will be presented with the Vernon Jackson Award.

“We have started a new award for long time Board members that were not Club members but have done tremendous things on behalf of our children,” the press release said. “This first award will go to long time board member Greg Freeman.”

Tickets are $50.00 for individuals and $500 corporate tables of 8 seats. Companies can also do a $250 sponsorship if they are unable to attend and would like to show their support.



You can contact the Lubbock Boys & Girl Club’s Administrative Office at 806-792-2880 for more information.