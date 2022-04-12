LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club:

The Boys & Girls Club will be hosting our Annual Awards Dinner for members and their parents, volunteers and sponsors of all five Boys & Girls Clubs. The awards will include Youth of the Month, Sportsmanship, Sports MVP’s, Club Sponsor’s, Volunteer Group’s and Volunteer of the Year. Some of the groups to be recognized are: Downtown Ambucs, Lubbock South Plains Lions Club, Optimist Club, Shallowater Lions Club, SP Food Bank Nutrition Program, The Message Church, Lubbock Fire Department.

The dinner will be held at the Ted Phea Boys & Girls Club at 1801 E. 24th on Thursday, April 14th. The dinner will begin at 6:30 and will be followed by the presentation of the awards. This is a wonderful opportunity to say thank you to the Lubbock community for all their support and volunteer time spent on behalf our children.

In every community, an increasing number of youth are at home with no adult supervision. Young people need to know that someone cares about them.

The five Boys & Girls Clubs in Lubbock and Shallowater offer that and more. Club programs and services promote and enhance the development of youth by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging and influence. Boys & Girls Club mission is to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. It is the place where great futures are started each and every day.

